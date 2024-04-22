Wheels go in any direction: a YouTuber created an unusual electric motorcycle

British YouTuber James Bruton has extensive experience with self-balancing technology and omnidirectional wheels. His new electric bike balances well and goes in any direction. Previously, Bruton has already made self-balancing bicycleand a bunch of self-stabilizing robots.

This is not James’ first attempt to create an omnidirectional motorcycle. About seven months ago, he posted a video in which demonstrated a similar bike with two wheels in front and behind. But the previous model could move neither forward nor backward.

The last iteration was the screw bike. Bruton switched from omni-wheels to the Mecanum design. Unlike the previous ones, these wheels have rollers arranged diagonally. While they rotate freely, the wheels themselves are set in motion. A vehicle with four Mecanum wheels can move in any direction or maneuver deftly in place.

Bruton created the 360 mm (14.2″) diameter wheels from individual components printed on a 3D printer. He mounted the four wheels sideways, as their main job is mostly to quickly self-balance the chassis. Each is driven by a toothed rubber belt connected to an electric motor.

After turning on without a pilot, the motorcycle balances steadily in place, and with a driver on board, it does almost the same thing. Like a Segway, you can tilt it sideways to start moving in any direction. The bike moves forward without compromising its self-balancing. A switch on the handlebars engages reverse, and separate controls allow the rider to spin the bike in place.

The vehicle doesn’t feel fast — especially when it’s moving forward or backward. It’s hardly a practical design for use or industrial production, but it’s good enough for fun and for a one-man show. Bruton’s project files are open source, available for use by other enthusiasts.