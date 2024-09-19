«When you see it, lock the door»: the series «Alien» will change the appearance of the xenomorph, but with respect

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

For decades, the xenomorph from the «Alien» movie franchise has terrified audiences, but despite variations, it has basically looked the same. The TV series will have bigger changes.

Exit series «Alien: Earth» will change some of the alien’s usual visual features. But the show’s creator, Noah Hawley, says Deadline, that team has ensured that the iconic elements of the appearance will not be disturbed:

«There is something about seeing a xenomorph in the wilds of the Earth with your own eyes. It’s really exciting to think about it operating here among us, so I can’t say under what circumstances you’ll see it, but when you do — that night you’ll lock your door», — Hawley exhales.

Hawley doesn’t go into details about the xenomorph’s appearance, but he does tell us what will remain the same and what will be different in «Alien».

«It was very interesting for me to really communicate with the creature, to add some of my own thoughts to the design without touching the silhouette, because that is sacred. But some of the elements, as we know, no matter who the host is, inform who the creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be,» Hawley explained.

The events of the series «Alien: Earth» takes place 30 years before the original 1979 movie «Alien» and will be released in 2025 on Hulu. According to the synopsis, Sydney Chandler plays a young woman who makes a life-changing discovery» that puts her on a collision course with «the greatest threat to the planet». Alex Lauter, Samuel Blenkin and Timothy Olyphant will also star in the show.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.