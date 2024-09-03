The first teaser of the series «Alien: Earth» — another xenomorph and «new version» Ripley

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Showrunner Noah Hawley has released a teaser for his upcoming sci-fi series «Alien: Earth» — the first in the Alien franchise.

The short video, which lasts only 15 seconds, shows an angry xenomorph with saliva (and maybe blood) dripping from its mouth.

«When a mysterious spaceship crashes to Earth, a young woman and a group of soldiers make a life-changing discovery that brings them face to face with the greatest threat to the planet», — the description for the series reads.

The series stars Sydney Chandler («Don’t Worry, Baby»), who also directs the series alongside Hawley, known for the crime drama «Fargo».

The rest of the cast includes: Alex Lauter («Imitation game»), Samuel Blankin («The Witcher: Bloodline»), Essie Davis («Game of Thrones»), Adarsh Gurav, Keith Young, Timothy Oliphant, and others.

TV series teaser «Alien: Earth»

«Alien: Earth» will debut in 2025 on Hulu. Earlier, the head of FX Productions, the studio that is producing the series, described it as a «major creative reimagining of the Alien franchise» and compared it to Hawley’s previous work, «Fargo».

So far, the Alien franchise, which started with the 1979 film «Alien» by Ridley Scott, has released a total of nine films (including crossovers). The latest, titled «Alien: Romulus», from Fede Alvarez, is still in theaters, but has already earned a box office that has provided him with second place in the ranking of the series’ biggest earnings.

