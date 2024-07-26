Who will play in the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», prequel «Game of Thrones»? We know the names of several actors

The film crew of the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» is working on the first season of the series in Belfast, in the north of Ireland. The names of several other actors who will play in it have been announced.

The debut season of the series adapts a short story «Knight Rider». Earlier it became known that Ross Anderson was chosen for the role of Ser Humphrey Harding. He was one of many knights who participated in the tournament at Ashford Meadow. Humphrey Harding fights Aeryon Targaryen (Finn Bennett) — is seriously injured but wins the battle. He then joins Dunk (Peter Claffey) in the Court of Seven at the end of the novel.

Ross Anderson starred in «The Last Kingdom» and the movie «Seven Kings Must Die», as well as in projects such as «The King’s Man», «The Elevator», «Granite Harbor» and many others.

The other actors — are Rowan Robinson, Abigail O’Regan, and Stephen Calvert. Robinson plays an unknown character under the codename «Rowan». Some fans speculate that she may play Roanne Webber. Abigail O’Regan — another red-haired actress whose role is unknown, she is another candidate for Roanne Webber.

Stephen Calvert, who plays a knight of the Stormlands. In all likelihood, he is one of the knights who will be seen with Lionel Baratheon (Daniel Ings).

Source: Redanian Intelligence