WOG network programmer fined UAH 34,000 for downloading a script «main.ru» for sending SMS messages

According to the materials court case, software engineer of the company LLC «West Petroleum Market» (manages the WOG filling station network) intentionally downloaded a dangerous Python script, despite «awareness of the principles of malware and the prohibition of its distribution».

This refers to the download of the script «main.ru» and a separate Python utility designed to run it, which were found on the programmer’s personal computer during searches at home (unfortunately, the case does not specify how the violation was initially discovered).

«It was established that the file «main.ru» (after launching it with the Python utility and entering a mobile phone number and a certain number of actions) is used to send SMS systematically. With the systematic receipt of a large number of messages, the use of standard functions (receiving calls, messages, using a web browser) is very difficult», — the verdict says.

The court found the programmer guilty of unlawful use of malware intended for unauthorized interference with information systems and fined him UAH 34,000 (he also has to pay UAH 6,058.24 for a forensic computer-technical examination).

The programmer himself pleaded guilty and promised to «adhere to impeccable behavior» in the future.

