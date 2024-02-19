Wyze cameras allow some users to spy on other people’s homes — again

In September, some Wyze webcams allowed random users to look into your home (or vice versa). And here we go again… Wyze co-founder David Crosby confirmed that at least a dozen users were able to briefly peek into someone else’s property by being shown the image from someone else’s camera.

We have now discovered a security issue that could allow some users to see videos from cameras that do not belong to them. — Crosby told to The Verge.

After a lengthy outage that Wyze said was caused by AWS issues, at least 10 users reported that their Wyze app was showing them images they shouldn’t have seen — on someone else’s porch, and in some cases, living room. Some of the videos were from completely different time zones.

Wyze had previously concealed a security vulnerability for three years, failing to notify its customers that their unpatched version 1 cameras could theoretically allow hackers to access video streams over the Internet.

Dave Crosby, Chief Marketing Officer at Wyze: