Xbox is preparing a full-fledged portable console and there are new prototypes — unofficially

Jez Corden from the podcast Xbox Two claims that Microsoft is working on portable version Xbox console. He also claims that this is not a cloud device, but a real portable console.

«I know that [Xbox] has prototype handhelds right now… No, it’s not a cloud-based handheld, it’s a fully native Xbox handheld».

Corden explained that these are new prototypes, not the old devices that are often mentioned. Prototypes do not necessarily mean that new products are coming to market, but Xbox is still developing a pocket console.

Earlier in the official podcast, Xbox President Sarah Bond spoke about the company’s immediate plans: «There’s more to come. There are some interesting things coming out in hardware that we’re going to share over the holidays. We are also investing in the next generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on — is delivering the biggest technical leap you’ve ever seen in a generation of hardware, making it better for players and creators».

The Nintendo Switch has sold more than 100 million copies since its launch, and now that Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and even PlayStation Portal have entered the market in the past few years, similar plans for Xbox seem highly likely. The release of portable devices is a good idea to raise funds amid the general stagnation of the console market. It is unknown when Xbox will announce a portable Xbox. Various sources suggest that it may be similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Insider Gaming