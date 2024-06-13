Xbox update improves work with background images, controllers, and allows you to save more than one Wi-Fi network

Microsoft has released an Xbox update that lets you view game images on any Xbox Home background. This means you’ll continue to see your dynamic or plain background when you’re not scrolling through different games.

Previously, Xbox users had to decide whether they wanted to enjoy a dynamic background or see static game images. Now you can combine these elements. The settings can be found in the following menu section: Settings > General > Personalization > My Background > Show selected game art.

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox Home UI dashboard update that lets you enable game art backgrounds with any dynamic or regular background. Much better than having to use a default background to get the game art feature 👍 pic.twitter.com/DhdIGPZgCl — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 29, 2024

Now you can also update your dynamic background color without changing your profile color.

Additionally, Microsoft has deployed several new features. One of them allows the Xbox console to memorize up to 10 Wi-Fi networks. This eliminates the need for users to set up network information and passwords again every time they move the console from one place to another.

In addition, the update concerns the controller. It allows the Xbox Adaptive Controller to have «expanded support for more connected USB accessories», with each port now supporting up to 12 buttons, a second joystick and switch, and more stable audio connections for headsets connected to the Elite Wireless 2 gamepad.

Additionally, Microsoft is making mouse and keyboard support available to everyone in Xbox Cloud Gaming, and allowing players to manage their own game data and cloud saves for games played in their browser, on the Xbox website, or in the Xbox app on Samsung TVs.

Source: The Verge