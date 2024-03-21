Xenomorphs return in the first teaser for «Alien: Romulus» — franchise reboot from Fede Alvarez

Ridley Scott, creator of the original «Alien», is producing.

Fede Alvarez («Evil Dead», «Don’t Breathe») directed «Alien: Romulus» from a screenplay he co-wrote with his regular collaborator Rodo Sayagues — based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

The film (effectively an interquel) takes place between the events of Scott’s original 1979 film and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel «Aliens», showing «a group of young space colonizers coming face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe».

The film stars Kayleigh Spaney («Priscilla»), Isabela Merced («The Last of Us»), Archie Renault («Shadow and Bone»), Eileen Wu, Spike Fearne and David Johnson.

The teaser for «Alien: Romulus» begins with a recreation of the opening scene of the original movie, when the camera slowly moves inside a spaceship. It is somewhat similar to the original «Nostromo», and Alvarez recently confirmed that this was done on purpose.

In total, «Alien: Romulus» became the eighth film in the «Alien» franchise and the ninth to feature xenomorphs (if we count the «Aliens vs. Predator» crossover).

The film is scheduled for release in theaters on August 16, 2024.