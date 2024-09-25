Xiaomi 14T Pro price will start from €800 – Amazon Italy has revealed details of new products ahead of schedule

Thanks to Amazon Italy’s mistake and early disclosure of information, we now know additional details about the Xiaomi 14T series of smartphones. Although the pages were quickly taken down, users still managed to take some screenshots and share the new information.

Thus, the official presentation of Xiaomi 14T smartphones will take place on September 26, and the promotion will last until October 31. Buyers of the new smartphones will be able to get a Redmi Pad Pro tablet (6/128 GB, €330) and a 120W charger (€60) for free.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options for €800 and €900, respectively. The Xiaomi 14T page was deleted before the screenshots could be taken. The previous report mentioned a price of €650 euros. These are the same prices as for the 13T series.

Previous rumors have claimed that the Xiaomi 14T will use the Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, while the 14T Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Both phones will have 6.67-inch OLED displays with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz frequency, and 4000 nits peak brightness. The base model will feature a 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch, IMX906), a 50MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Pro version will have a larger primary sensor with a diagonal of 1/1.31 inches. The cameras were developed jointly with Leica.

Source: gsmarena