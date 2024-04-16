YouTube is stepping up its fight against third-party apps that block ads

YouTube continues its fight against ad blocking. In June last year, the service conducted a small experiment in this regardthen in October launched a full-fledged attack on ad blockers. Now the company once again tightens restrictions in this area.

YouTube has announced that it will start enforcing the ad-blocking policy against third-party programs that violate the YouTube Terms of Service. In this case, YouTube uses the term «ad-blocking programs», although it can be assumed that third-party players with built-in ad blocking may also be targeted by the new restrictions.

Ad-blocking apps like AdGuard allow you to open YouTube in an app where you can watch videos without ads. This will no longer be possible. If you try to use this workaround, you will experience video buffering issues and see an error message «This content is not available in this app».

YouTube emphasizes that its terms do not allow third-party apps to disable ads, «as this prevents the creator from being paid for views, and YouTube ads help support creators and allow billions of people around the world to use the streaming service».

In case users are bothered by YouTube ads, the service offers a paid version of YouTube Premium for UAH 99 per month.

Source: gsmarena