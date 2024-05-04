«Star Wars»: the series «Acolyte» received a second trailer — Jedi hunt will start in a month

In the second trailer of the Disney Plus «Acolyte» series set in the universe of the «Star Wars» saga, the Jedi meet a secret threat — a masked Sith warrior who is hunting them. The series about the dark side of the force will start in exactly one month, on June 4, with two episodes.

Like the previous one, the trailer is full of fight scenes. The video introduces the main character in more detail, but does not reveal too many plot details. It is about a classic «Star Wars» conflict when a Jedi student chooses the other side and confronts his teacher. According to official information, the Jedi master played by Lee Jong-jae will face a familiar, dangerous fighter whom he knows from the past.

It is known that the show will cover the actions of the Sith in the era of the High Republic, which has never been covered in films and TV series before. Chronologically, the events will unfold 100 years before the events of «The Hidden Threat», the first prequel to the classic saga.

«We are making a prequel to prequels. And prequels have prestige, this monarchical atmosphere. So one of my main questions was: Are we going to keep that feeling? Yes, in many ways we do, but we also include elements that really feel contemporary and close to the events. When I watched [the completed episodes], I was really struck by how universal the story was,» says lead actress Amandla Stenberg.

Leslie Headland, the showrunner of the series, says that the plot is centered on a mystery that will be revealed to the viewer episode by episode: «You’ll think the show — is about one thing, but then it’ll switch to something else, and then it’ll do it again».

So far, we have preliminary information about some of the roles and the names of the actors who will also appear in the series. Amandla Stenberg’s character will be called May, Lee Jong-jae’s character will be called Saul, Manny Jacinto will play Cimir, Daphne Keane will play Jackie Lon, Charlie Barnett will play Jordan Fandar, Jodie Turner-Smith will play Anisei’s mother, Rebecca Henderson as Vernestru Rvo, Jonas Suotamo as Kelnakku, Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara, Abigail Thorne as Ensign Eurus, and Dean-Charles Chapman, Margarita Levieva and Amy Tsang will also play in the series.

