The YouTube Music app for Android is rolling out a feature that’s been begging to be used for a long time — find a song by humming. You can sing, whistle, or play a recording of a song to find it.

If the feature is working, when you tap search, a waveform icon will appear in the upper right corner of the app next to the microphone icon. When you tap it, the app starts listening.

YouTube Music searches for played songs very quickly and accurately. If you sing along, most songs can also be found fairly accurately, but there are some misses. This may depend on your singing ability and hearing.

The feature is currently rolling out to Android users with the 7.02 app, iOS users may soon follow, with some reports that the rollout to iPhone has already begun. The feature isn’t entirely new to Google’s ghjlernsd, having debuted in search back in 2020 and found its way to the main YouTube app last year.

Integration into YouTube Music should greatly improve the experience, as people are more likely to remember the tune rather than the title or lyrics. You won’t have to suffer through a viral tune you heard somewhere — you just need to take out your smartphone when it plays somewhere and find it.

Source: The Verge