YouTube raises prices for Premium subscriptions up to 50%

Reports of an increase in the cost of YouTube subscriptions come from Europe, South America, and Asia.

In Belgium, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands, the price of a family YouTube subscription will increase from 17.99 to 25.99 euros per month, while the cost of an annual subscription will reach a sky-high 311.88 euros.

In Switzerland, the price of YouTube Family is expected to rise from CHF 23.90 to CHF 33.90, and in Sweden from SEK 179 to SEK 279. Social media reports that similar increases are being recorded in Singapore, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

The changes will come into effect in November 2024.

As a reminder, YouTube subscription prices have already increased in the US — from $11.99 to $13.99 for Premium and from $17.99 to $22.99 for Family.

In Ukraine, the prices seem to remain unchanged — at least, there have been no warnings of an increase. An individual subscription will cost 99 UAH per month, while a family subscription will cost 149 UAH per month. There is also a cheaper version for students at a price of 59 UAH per month.

Meanwhile, YouTube continues to step up its efforts to push users to sign up for a paid subscription (from the recent. displaying ads during a pause), in particular due to restrictions on accounts that use ad blockers (here and rewind video to the very end, limiting the number of views to three videos, slowdown of the site etc.).

Source: 9to5google, The Verge