YouTube has found a new way to show ads — now and on pause

Video hosting service YouTube has officially confirmed the widespread implementation of pause screen ads for all advertisers after a successful test period.

The idea of displaying ads during a pause is not new. Six years ago appeared the first warnings about the possibility of such a format of advertising. A year and a half ago, Google, which owns YouTube, announced plans to implement this type of advertising on its platform.

Oluwa Falodun, YouTube’s communications manager, told The Verge:

«We have seen a positive reaction from both advertisers and viewers, so we decided to make pause ads available to all advertisers».

YouTube launched a pilot project for pause ads in 2023, attracting a limited number of advertisers. In April of this year, Philip Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said, said about the success of this format and its profitability for the company.

Last week, Reddit users began reporting a wider spread of pause ads, which was later reported by wrote 9to5Google.

YouTube claims that paused ads are designed to provide a «less intrusive» experience for users. However, the company did not say whether the frequency of regular ads will decrease as a result of this innovation. It is worth noting that YouTube has already experimented with longer, but less frequent ads, and in 2023 introduced unskippable ads.

Source: The Verge