YouTube tests new design, users compare it with «interesting» sites

Although YouTube’s design has been updated over the years, there have been no drastic changes for a long time. However, the online video service is now testing a more radical update that shifts many elements to the sidebar. So far, the online reaction to this is not very favorable.

Over the past few days, many YouTube users have noticed a completely new website design. The video description from under the video player has moved to the right side of the screen, along with comments. where it used to be, there are recommended videos — and there are many more of them.

The header is also impossible to find in the old place, it has moved to the side. Thus, there is almost nothing separating the video being played and the recommendations. Previously, it was the other way around — recommendations were displayed in the sidebar, and the title, description, and comments were located below the video.

Users generally reacted negatively to the change. YouTube even compared with some other sites with interesting videos. However, there were also more balanced comments:

«I understand that people don’t like changes, especially big ones like this, but is this MUCH better for usability? Now I can read the description and interact with the comments without scrolling through the video».

YouTube confirmed that this is just a test for now. It is, of course, quite widely available, but not yet for everyone. Given the feedback, it’s likely that this design won’t cross the finish line. YouTube users can officially submit feedback on the updated one on the site.

Source: 9to5google