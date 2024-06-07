YouTuber charged for shooting fireworks at Lamborghini from helicopter

American YouTuber Alex Choi faces federal charges after posting a video on YouTube showing two women shooting fireworks from a helicopter targeting a Lamborghini. The blogger with nearly 1 million subscribers usually posts videos about cars.

In June 2023, Choi hired helicopter pilots and drone operators to film a «crazy, violent fireworks show» where two women can be seen shooting pyrotechnics at a Lamborghini from a helicopter.

On June 4, 2024, a criminal case was opened against Alex Choi, a federal charge was filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for «placing an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft». Although he did not personally shoot the fireworks, the complaint against him states that there is probable cause to believe that Choi committed the crime, as he admitted several times in the video that he was the mastermind behind the shooting.

Based on tire tracks from the drifting Lamborghini, investigators determined that the video was filmed on a section of dry Lake El Mirage in California, which is considered federal property. The FAA revoked the helicopter pilot’s license — the altitude at which he was flying and the fireworks created a hazard.

Source: Dexerto