Zuckerberg was photographed wearing Jensen Huang’s new leather jacket and compared him to «Taylor Swift in the world of technology»

It seems that Zuckerberg likes Huang’s style, but the Nvidia boss looks a bit embarrassed in the picture, as he had to try on Mark’s sheepskin coat instead.

On Tuesday, the Meta executive uploaded a picture to Instagram of him and Huang posing in outfits borrowed from each other: Mark is smiling happily in the Nvidia boss’s famous leather jacket, while Jensen himself looks a little confused in Zuckerberg’s sheepskin coat that is too big for him.

«Jersey swap», — Zuckerberg wrote under the post, referring to the popular tradition of exchanging jerseys in the NFL.

In the comments, Mark added that Huang is «like Taylor Swift — but» in the tech world.

Jensen Huang’s confused look is understandable, as he had to temporarily part with a brand-new jacket that he wore it in public for the first time, replacing the previous one, at the GTC 2024 event about 2 weeks ago. The editors of Tom’s Hardware then discovered that it was a Tom Ford creation, priced at $9,000.

Zuckerberg has rarely abandoned his style of «gray T-shirts and» hoodies, but this year he appears for the second time in an unusual look for him — the previous one, in traditional Indian dress, at the pre-wedding party of the son of an Asian billionaire.

The meeting between Zuckerberg and Huang was not a surprise, given Meta’s ambitions to aggressively expand into AI. During last year’s earnings call, Mark told investors that artificial intelligence would be his company’s «the largest area of investment in 2024 for engineering and computing resources».

In January, Zuckerberg said that by the end of 2024, the company plans to have more than 340,000 Nvidia H100 GPU sand that Meta’s computing infrastructure will contain «almost 600 thousand H100 computing equivalents if other GPUs are included». According to Raymond James analysts, Nvidia sells H100 chips for between $25,000 and $30,000, and they can go for more than $40,000 on eBay — if Meta paid the minimum, it would spend about $9 billion on it, so it’s no wonder Zuckerberg is trying to build a relationship with the Nvidia boss.

Earlier, it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg «recruits» Google DeepMind AI researchers through personal emails and offers them positions without interviews.