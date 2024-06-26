Technologies News 06-26-2024 at 12:43 comment views icon
Article from  

ChatGPT is now available for all Mac users

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg

Igor Sheludchenko

News writer

OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT application has been made available to all Mac users. Previously, only users with a ChatGPT Plus subscription could use the application on Mac.

After installing ChatGPT, you need to press Option + Space on the keyboard, after which the chat interface will open, where you can ask a question.

ChatGPT for Mac should make it easier for users to access AI and will be able to answer questions about email and take screenshots.

You will also be able to talk to ChatGPT from your desktop and search for your past conversations.

In addition, users will be able to upload files and other photos through the macOS app and ask for a summary of some long text.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send