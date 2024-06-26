ChatGPT is now available for all Mac users

OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT application has been made available to all Mac users. Previously, only users with a ChatGPT Plus subscription could use the application on Mac.

After installing ChatGPT, you need to press Option + Space on the keyboard, after which the chat interface will open, where you can ask a question.

ChatGPT for Mac should make it easier for users to access AI and will be able to answer questions about email and take screenshots.

Take a screenshot of a specific window or your entire screen. pic.twitter.com/bGDqCepR1p — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

You will also be able to talk to ChatGPT from your desktop and search for your past conversations.

In addition, users will be able to upload files and other photos through the macOS app and ask for a summary of some long text.

Quickly and easily ask about anything on your computer. pic.twitter.com/agXJvShepe — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024