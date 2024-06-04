Screens all your actions: experts consider Recall AI feature in Windows 11 «a disaster» for security

Microsoft is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence-based Recall feature that takes screenshots of absolutely everything you do on your computer.

Experts have already tested it and warned that it could be a «catastrophe» for cybersecurity, tells us The Verge.

New opportunities, new vulnerabilities

Recall is part of the upcoming Copilot Plus update that will debut on June 18.

The new feature creates screenshots of absolutely all user actions on the PC and allows you to search for this information in the chronology. According to the developers, Recall data should be local and confidential and not used to train AI models.