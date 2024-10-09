Parliament bans mobilization under 25 – legal conflict removed

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Draft law No. 11379-dwhich exempts conscripts under the age of 25 from mobilization. About this reported MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

It should be noted that in Ukraine, the mobilization of conscripts aged 18 to 25 years was previously voluntary. However, due to a legal conflict, some Ukrainians under the age of 25 had the status of «limitedly fit» liable for military service. They were the ones who were subject to mobilization, although they should not have been subject to age restrictions.

The new draft law No. 11379-d, which was supported by 311 MPs, settles these controversial issues. Now, this document finally exempts Ukrainians under the age of 25 from mobilization. For these provisions to come into force, the law must be signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.