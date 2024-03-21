Новости Игры 21.03.2024 в 13:15 comment views icon

Baldur's Gate 3 признали «Игрой года» на 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards

Вадим Карпусь

Во время проведения конференции Game Developers Conference были объявлены победители 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards. Награды получили разработчики лучших игр прошлого года.

Достаточно ожидаемо немало номинаций и наград собрали игры The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom и Baldur’s Gate 3. Именно последняя получила почетный титул «Игра года» и еще несколько наград. Также стоит отметить игру Venba. Рассмотрим номинантов и победителей в каждой категории.

Игра года

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Лучший звук

  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Почетные награды: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)

Лучший дебют

  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Почетные награды: BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: Ролевой мюзикл (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)

Лучший дизайн

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Почетные награды: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Награда за инновации

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Почетные награды: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Лучший рассказ

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Почетные награды: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Награда за социальное влияние

  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Почетные награды: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)

Лучшие технологии

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Почетные награды: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучшее визуальное искусство

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Почетные награды: Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Источник: nintendoeverything

