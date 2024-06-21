Alternative «Dune» — second presentation of Dune: Awakening Direct reveals new gameplay details

At the second presentation of Dune: Awakening Direct, Funcom presented a new look at Dune: Awakening, an open-world survival game «Dune» for many users. The video offers 30 minutes of interviews with the developers, game footage, and some gameplay details.

Dune: Awakening has already been added to the wishlists of Steam more than 1 million potential players. The project builds on the visual and sound identity created by director Denis Villeneuve in successful movie epic «Dune». On Arrakis, where events took a completely different path, a factional war continues.

Premiering at the Summer Game Fest, Story Cinematic showed an alternate timeline created by Jessica Atreed, who decided to give birth to a daughter instead of Paul, whose absence leads to a war between the Atreeds, Harkonnens, and Fremen.

In the character editor, you can choose many details of appearance, home planet, and the specialization of your mentor: mentor, swordmaster, or Bene Gesserit, which determines your initial abilities.

«Making the world holistic and connected has always been one of our goals with Dune: Awakening. We built this structure with the idea of making the game expandable, which is difficult with a single map. The idea behind the land map is that it allows us to just keep building the world and give players new spaces to explore. Who knows what it will be like in 5 years?», — says Creative Director Joel Baylos.

Baylos dove into the server structure and the Overland Map, which connects different sandbox maps, allowing the game to accommodate more players and differentiating Dune: Awakening from many online games. Dune: Awakening Direct has recently entered the closed beta stage, giving access to the full breadth of the game, from the opening area of Hagg’s Basin to the finale in the Deep Desert.

Source: TechPowerUp