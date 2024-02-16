1.3 million copies – Alan Wake 2 became the fastest-selling game for Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 has received wide critical acclaim since its release. In a review by ITC.UA, it boasts a score of 9.5 out of 10. The game has received various awards and positive feedback from players. Some even believe that Remedy Entertainment has really outdone themselves by releasing their best game to date and one of the most exciting games in the last few years.

However, the commercial success of Alan Wake 2 was uncertain. The studio did not discuss sales for the first few months. Today, that has changed. Remedy Entertainment announced that Alan Wake 2 has become their fastest selling game.

According to the studio, 1.3 million copies have been sold as of the beginning of this month. The milestone of 1 million copies was reached at the end of December 2023. Remedy also emphasized that Alan Wake 2 sold 50% more copies and more than 3 times as many digital copies in the first 2 months of sales as Control did in the first 4 months. However, their latest game is only digital, while Control is not.

Remedy also provided an update on Control’s sales, which have now exceeded 4 million copies and generated €100 million in net revenue. The studio is confident that Alan Wake 2 can have the same long sales period. The developers who worked on the game were redirected to other projects, such as Condor, Control 2, and Max Payne 1&2 remakes, which accelerated their development. Remedy believes that all of these projects will move to the next stage of development during the first half of 2024.

