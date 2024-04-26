93% of weapons applications are approved in Ukraine

Ukrainians are actively applying for weapons, and most of them are approved. In the eight months from June last year, when the Unified Firearms Register was launched, to February 2024, 226,000 applications for firearms were received, of which 93% were approved, —210,000.

The number of applications for permission to own weapons is increasing over time. In the first three months of the registry’s operation, more than 57 thousand applications were received, with an approval rate of 87%. The next five months showed an increase in the number of applications to over 168 thousand, with 95% of them approved.

In the first three months, the Single Window was the main source of applications for weapons. More than 65 thousand people used this method over the entire period. However, later, the popularity of the site dropped to 31.1% of applications. The chatbot helped 14 thousand people submit applications, but later its share dropped from every sixth application to 6.9%. Currently, the majority of Ukrainians apply for a gun permit offline, which is 61.9%.

The Unified Register of Firearms has been operating electronically since June 23. Online, you can create an application for a permit to carry, store and purchase weapons, extend a permit, or report a change of residence as a place of storage of weapons. The service also provides the user with information about the weapons registered to him or her.

