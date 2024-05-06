New costume: James Gunn revealed Superman as played by David Corensworth

As filming continues on the new «Superman» (formerly known as «Superman: Legacy»), director and writer James Gunn demonstrates a photo of the lead actor David Corensworth in his new costume. The photo was taken on the set by Jess Miglio directly from the camera.

The costume looks dirty and tattered in places — Superman clearly had a hard day. This suggests that the Man of Steel probably got a worthy opponent who is able to beat the hardy Kryptonian.

David Corensworth with the role of «Superman» gets his first major role in a Hollywood movie and a huge career boost. The 30-year-old actor is best known for his supporting roles in two Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy: «The Politician» and «Hollywood». His best-known film role before «Superman» was in «The Pearl», a horror film directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth.

He will be paired with «Superman»’s Emmy» winner for «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Holt will play the villain Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorpho), Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl).

Although initially the movie was called «Superman: Legacy»Gunn announced in February that he had shortened the title to «Superman». Around the same time, Gunn released the first photo of the cast from the film’s first script reading session. «Superman» will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

