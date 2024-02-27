Consumers have called Apple’s FineWoven cases «trash», they’re flaky and delaminate

Apple announced new FineWoven covers during the announcement of the line iPhone 15However, since then they have received a lot of complaints. Almost immediately, the covers, which are 68% made from recycled materials, began to be sold at a discount. Now a new wave of user criticism.

It was launched by WSJ journalist Joanne Stern, who talked about her own FineWoven case for the iPhone 15 Pro. She complained that the edges were peeling off, the fabric was scratched like an old CD, and the color resembled a rotten banana:

Here it is, folks. The FineWoven case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max after five months of use. The edges are peeling off, the fabric is scratched like an old CD, and it’s brown as a rotten banana. I’m waiting for the CDC to come to my house and declare it a biomedical problem. Apple touted the great environmental benefits of the FineWoven case when it announced it with the iPhone 15 models in the fall. In replacing leather cases, Apple said this FineWoven material is an «elegant and durable new textile» and that it is 68% post-consumer recycled material. Fascinating. Except that there’s something wrong with FineWoven.

Here it is. My iPhone 15 Pro Max’s FineWoven case. Peeling edges, scratches and browning like a rotten banana. An Apple spokesman said that the company’s cases are engineered at the highest standard to protect iPhones. More on this not-so-fine FineWoven case in my newsletter… pic.twitter.com/cpDc46LpN8 — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) February 23, 2024

This is not just her opinion, transmits 9to5mac. The information is confirmed by a survey by John Gruber, in which more than 3,300 people took part. He offered three options: «it holds up well» (17.9%), «it holds up okay» was chosen by 26.7%, but 55.3% agreed with the statement that «it’s a piece of garbage», meaning, of course, the FineWoven case. Below you can see some illustrations on the topic.

If you own an Apple FineWoven iPhone case and have used it regularly for the last few months:https://t.co/4XQ7cu7nlB — John Gruber (@gruber) February 24, 2024

Hasn’t held up well at all. Seems low end and makes me feel like I’m holding junk 🙁 pic.twitter.com/PbXApKeMQj — Suitcase living working empty nesters (@WoodsAusCan) February 25, 2024

It peels and deteriorates within a month.https://t.co/WBZrYI107z — Param Aggarwal (@paramaggarwal) February 25, 2024