A child was spotted in the new GTA 6 trailer — this is a first for the series

GTA 6 will be revolutionary for the «gold» Rockstar series — children may appear in modern Vice City.

At least, that’s what some fans who have been scrutinizing the trailer and screenshots of the studio think. The web is already speculating whether Grand Theft Auto will change its tradition of deliberately avoiding children in the sixth installment.

Rockstar recently published a new batch of materials for GTA 6. Here it is dozens of screenshots appeared after the second trailer in high resolution. These are the ones that players began to study pixel by pixel. One of them is screens caused a special reaction — according to players, a child is visible on it. This was speculated back in December 2023, when the the first trailer against the backdrop of a scene with a girl in the mud noticed small shapes, but now the detail is clearer.

The main question now is — is it really a child or just a character with a small height? Some are sure it’s a child, while others think it’s a short-model NPC. But if the fans have solved the mystery, it will be the first time in the history of GTA that an underage character appears in the game world of the series. In Red Dead Redemption 2, unlike GTA, children were — albeit in an extremely limited way.

It is not yet known what role these characters can play. If Rockstar does introduce children, they will most likely be either only in cutscenes or limitedly interactive. Traditionally, GTA gets a high age rating, so children are avoided due to legal and ethical implications. If they are interactive, they cannot be harmed. But we know that 100% of the time, after the release of the PC version, there will be modders who will circumvent the restrictions. For example, in Fallout 3, the community has already created mods that removed protection from child NPCs. GTA is unlikely to be an exception if children do appear.

Rockstar has not yet commented on the fans’ guesses GTA 6 is due out in 2026as its release was postponed. Soon after, a second trailer was posted, which 50% consists of gameplay. In just a day, he gained 475 million views per day. In addition to children, fans of were looking for a new PlayStation.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Insider Gaming