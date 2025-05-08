GTA 6’s second trailer gained 475 million views per day, five times more than the first one

The second GTA 6 trailer was viewed over 475 million times in the first 24 hours across all platforms.

Rockstar’s video not only «shot» — it, according to the company, became the largest launch The first trailer, which was released back in 2023, garnered 93 million views over the same period and became the most successful non-musical video in the platform’s history. But the new video jumped fivefold, reaching almost half a billion views in just one day. For comparison: the trailer «Deadpool and Wolverine» at one time gained 365 million, and «The Fantastic Four: First steps» — just over 200 million.

New personnel Weiss City (+ 5 more main locations) and main characters showed how the lack of information about the game created a bigger hype. Fans tore to pieces not only the trailer, where looking at PlayStation or bubbles inside a beer bottle, but also music. The song Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters, which is featured in the video, soared by +182,000% on Spotify.

«Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else. Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way», — says Sulinna Ong, Global Head of Editorial, Spotify.

GTA 6 was supposed to be released in 2025, but the date was postponed — now the release is scheduled for May 26, 2026. A number of other publishers exhaled that releasing games this year has a better chance of success, including Death Stranding 2.

Getting back to GTA — the project was officially confirmed in 2022, but work on it started much earlier. According to unofficial estimates, the game’s budget exceeded $2 billion. However, given that GTA 5 has earned approximately $10 billion since its launch in 2013, this is an investment that may well pay off.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter