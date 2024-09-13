A ghost in armor: SunoAI AI music generator suddenly cries, users notice other eerie sounds

In a strange video, a music generator SunoAI with artificial intelligence suddenly starts sobbing. A user shared this in Reddit.

On the r/SunoAI subreddit dedicated to related music creation software, user BloodMossHunter posted a 24-second clip showing the artificial intelligence making sounds like it was crying, which does not appear to have been part of the user’s prompt.

«Hmm, my Suno started crying at the end. The song stopped and then just sobbing. Has anyone else had weird things happen?»

According to users, emotional outbursts and other creepy audio snippets that randomly appear at the end of AI-generated songs are quite common. In one comment, a user shared a song generated by Suno and published on Spotify, which at the end contains eerie screams «No!».

User SkyDemonAirPirates shared a track called «Ignorance Was Bliss», which he posted on Suno’s website. In it, a hoarse female voice asks the listener if they are «still alive» before laughing maniacally.

Someone recalls a popular anime: «Must be a ghost in the car. Yay».

SkyDemonAirPirates created another track that contained sudden screams: «Please help me». The user claims to have reported this song to Suno — at the very least, that the company is aware of this recurring problem with its software.

During the discussion, users offered a stunningly simple theory: since some songs created by humans have «random» insertions, the AI may be trying to mimic this option. If users enter clues like «emotional», why wouldn’t Suno insert a cry? BloodMossHunter pointed out that the last tag for the track was «psyche», which Suno may have misunderstood.

Source: Futurism