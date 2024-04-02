A group of three programmers was detained near the border with Romania. But they were punished in different ways

A group of five people were detained while trying to illegally cross the state border from Ukraine to Romania outside of checkpoints.

Three of the five worked as programmers.

A group of 5 men were detained on March 19 at 3:30 am at a distance of 3000 meters to the state border in the direction of the 207th border marker.

Reports were drawn up against them and the case was sent to court. But none of them appeared at the court hearing.

Their cases were considered by more than one judge and they received different punishments for the administrative violation.

The case of programmersIT companies «Note» and SoftServe was considered by Judge O.V. Lukyanova. They were sentenced to a fine of UAH 10,200.

Despite identical charges, another programmer (company or position not specified) was found guilty and fined UAH 8,500. The judge in this case was Savytskyi S.A.

Two other individuals received fines of UAH 10,200 and UAH 8,500.

All violators must pay a court fee.

The decision may be appealed within 10 days from the date of its issuance to the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal through the Khust District Court of the Transcarpathian region.

It should be noted that not every time a border crossing results in a fine. For example, recently Chernivtsi border guards detained a sole proprietor programmer at a distance of 30 km from the state border of Ukraine.

The case even went to court, and he allegedly had written explanations in which he explained that on March 08, 2024, he was traveling to the Chernivtsi region to cross the border with Romania with the help of an unknown person who promised to help him for $5500.

But there was a nuance — the explanations were unsignedwhich would certify the authenticity of the offense.