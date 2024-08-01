A laptop that smells: Asus unveils Adol Book 14 with built-in fragrance

Asus, together with the famous perfume and fashion brand Anna Sui, has released the Adol Book 14 laptop equipped with a unique fragrance spraying function.

In the center of the laptop lid there is a special compartment for a fragrance cartridge. Users can choose between three different fragrances: «Be a New Her», «Basil and Mandarin», and «Rose of Man’s Land». You can change the fragrances at any time, providing a pleasant scent around the device.

Despite its focus on fashionistas, Adol Book 14 is not inferior in terms of technical specifications. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945H processor with eight cores and 16 threads, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. The integrated Radeon 780M graphics provides sufficient performance for everyday tasks.

The Adol Book 14 display is impressive. The 14-inch OLED panel has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and has an average Delta E value of less than one, which guarantees high color accuracy.

In addition to the flavor and purple color of the body, Adol Book 14 comes with stylish accessories: a purple laptop bag, a matching wireless mouse, personalization stickers, and a 50 ml bottle of Anna Sui «Wishing Elf» perfume.

The starting price of Adol Book 14 is 6999 yuan (approximately $1000). Compared to similar models, for example, Asus Zenbook 14 OLEDThe new product offers better specifications for a similar price. Unfortunately, the Adol Book 14 is currently available only in the Chinese market.

Source: Tomshardware