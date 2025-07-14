The new electric Audi Q6 and SQ6 Sportback e-tron offer up to 509 hp and over 500 km of range for $69600 and up

Audi is increasingly interested in electric vehicles and is launching new electric crossover coupes Q6 Sportback e-tron and the SQ6 Sportback e-tron in the 2025 model lineup.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

The electric vehicle has an all-wheel drive system with two electric motors that produces 422 hp (315 kW). In Launch Control mode, these figures increase to 456 hp (340 kW). Acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h takes 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 209 km/h.

The car is equipped with a 100 kWh battery. On a single charge, the electric car can travel up to 513 km (according to the EPA cycle). Charging from 10% to 80% at a 270 kW charging station takes only 21 minutes.

The entry-level version of the Q6 Sportback Premium (if it is possible to combine the words «entry-level», Audi and Premium) differs from the classic Q6 with a 37 mm lower roof and a more dynamic silhouette. The S line exterior package, 19-inch wheels, panoramic roof, leather seats, 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with a 14.5-inch display are available as standard. The price of this configuration is $69,600.

The Q6 Sportback Premium Plus version additionally offers a heated steering wheel, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, enhanced interior lighting, and a set of driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control and an augmented reality projection display. This equipment is already estimated at $73400.

The Audi Q6 Sportback Prestige comes with acoustic door glass, a separate 10.9-inch screen for the passenger, adaptive air suspension, and improved daytime running lights. The additional equipment adds another $2000 to the price, and this version will cost $75,400.

Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron

The SQ6 sports version has a more powerful all-wheel drive system. It delivers 483 hp (360 kW) or up to 509 hp (380 kW) in Launch Control mode. This allows the car to accelerate to 96 km/h in 4.1 seconds. At the same time, the top speed of the sports version has been slightly increased to 230 km/h. Due to the increased performance, the range is reduced to 455 km.

In addition to the additional power, the SQ6 Sportback e-tron version also features a sport-tuned air suspension and a reinforced braking system — with 6-piston calipers and larger 375 mm discs at the front.

This model features a more aggressive design with aluminum-colored inserts and 20-inch wheels. The interior features a three-spoke sports steering wheel, Dinamica leather and leatherette seats, stainless steel pedals, carbon fiber inlays, and a front seat massage function.

The price of the Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron starts at $76,300 (Premium). The Premium Plus and Prestige versions cost $79700 and $81700 respectively.

