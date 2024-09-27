A very expensive prank: $6 million fine to be paid by the author of calls in Biden’s voice

The Federal Communications Commission imposed a $6 million fine on Steve Kramer, who made thousands of automated calls imitating President Joe Biden’s voice.

By Earlier this year, Kramer called New Hampshire residents using artificial intelligence vote cloning and caller ID fraud. A massive prankster encouraging voters not to participate in the state’s presidential primary election.

«Let me be clear: if you fill our phones with this garbage, we will find you and you will pay,» said FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Kramer, who ran on the Democratic Party ticket in the primary election, was also charged with election interference. The FCC first announced the fine against Kramer in May, but the agency noted that he never responded. Now Kramer has to pay the fine within 30 days, otherwise it will be transferred to the US Department of Justice for collection.

Earlier, the FCC explained that «artificial or pre-recorded» automated calls that use artificial intelligence to clone the speaker’s voice violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act» and can result in fines of hundreds of dollars per call. The Communications Commission also fined Lingo Telecom, the operator that provided Kramer with the ability to make automated calls.

Source: Bloomberg