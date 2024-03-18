Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition 3D laptop goes on sale in Ukraine at a price starting at UAH 82.1 thousand

Acer has announced the launch of the new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in Ukraine. This system is aimed at content creators and gamers. It allows viewing 3D content without using glasses or other additional devices.

This is achieved thanks to the SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro technology. Currently, SpatialLabs effects are available in 140 games, including the popular God of War, Dying Light, NieR:Automata, and Dark Souls. In addition, SpatialLabs Go technology allows converting 2D content, such as photos or YouTube videos, into 3D in real time. AI adds depth maps and transforms content into stereoscopic 3D images.

Content creators are targeted by SpatialLabs Model Viewer, which imports and converts CGI and CAD files into 3D illustrations in real time, and the Acer OpenXR runtime for creating 3D content.

The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition has a 15.6-inch display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, 380 nits of brightness, and 100% Adobe RGB color gamut. The configuration includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVMe PCIe 4 SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB, and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. The device also has a Wi-Fi 6 module, a 1 Gbps LAN port, USB 3.2, Type-C Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 ports. The full-size keyboard has a white backlight.

The new Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is already available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 82.1 thousand: