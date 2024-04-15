Adobe Premiere Pro will get generative video tools from artificial intelligence

Adobe is working on a generative AI model for video that will complement the Firefly family. This model will add new tools to the Premiere Pro video editing platform.

These new Firefly tools will allow Premiere Pro users to create videos and add or remove objects using text prompts (similar to Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature) and extend the length of video clips.

Unlike many of Adobe’s previous Firefly-related announcements, this time there was no release date set, not even for the beta version. It is only known that new video creation tools should be released «this year». At the same time, Adobe has already demonstrated what its video model is capable of by showing an early video demo.

The company is considering the possibility of integrating Premiere Pro with third-party AI models. For now, it is an early exploration of what it might look like in the future. According to Adobe, the idea is to give Premiere Pro users more choices, allowing them to use models like Pika to augment shots, or Sora or Runway AI when creating B-roll for their projects. Adobe also says that its content credential tags can be applied to these created clips to identify which AI models were used to create them.

At the same time, Adobe’s main advantage over its competitors is the creation of its own Firefly models in its software ecosystem, which are already widely used by creative professionals. Integration of third-party AI models will expand the availability of tools for creative professionals who would otherwise not switch to a separate dedicated program.

Source: The Verge