«Adventure Time»: Cartoon Network is developing a movie and two series

Warner Bros. has announced the feature film «Adventure Time» at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. The film is being created by three «Adventure Time» veterans: Adam Muto, creator of the original animated series, Patrick McHale (also co-writer of «Beyond the Garden Fence») and Rebecca Sugar (creator of «Steven Universe»). The audience will see «Jake and Finn embark on their biggest adventure yet.

In addition to the movie, Cartoon Network Studios will also release a children’s series «Adventure Time: Side Quests», which takes place in Finn’s childhood, when he dreams of going on epic quests and fighting monsters. The series will feature fan-favorite characters at a very young age and will consist of individual episodes rather than large story arcs. Nate Cash, a two-time «Emmy» award winner, director and animator of «Adventure Time», will join the show.

The second series for the little ones — Adventure Time: Heyo BMO. The main role in it is played by the BMO smart game console. Adam Muto and «Adventure Time» storyboard artist Ashlyn Anstey are involved in a project in which BMO and a group of friends will face new challenges.

The classic animated series «Adventure Time» ended in 2018 with a very touching finale. Since then, the series «Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake» and the «Faraway Lands» specials have since been released, but this movie may be the first «true» return to the core of «Adventure Time» in many years.

Source: IGN