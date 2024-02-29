Air Alert now sends additional notifications of increased danger – approaching missiles or UAVs

Developers from Ajax Systems and Stfalcon have prepared an updated version of the «Air Alert» app. Now it is able to send warnings of increased danger in certain cities and communities. Thus, version 6.0 will send notifications of an approaching missile or UAV in addition to the general alarm. Such announcements will allow people to be notified of the threat to their location.

The updated «Air Alert» 6.0 also has several other additional features:

Setting the notification volume «High risk»;

notifications if the messages «High Risk!» stop coming.

It is noted that information about all types of danger is transmitted by responsible civil defense officers in the military regional administrations of Ukraine. Alarms are coordinated by the SES on duty.

The new version of the application «Air Alert» 6.0 is already available for download inGoogle Play MarketandAppStore.

The developers have also released a separate widget application «Alarm Map», which can be added to the phone screen to constantly monitor the security situation. The widget can be downloaded for users iOSandAndroid.