Alien: Isolation will get a sequel — developers announced a sequel to the cult horror game

Creative Assembly British video game development company founded in 1987. The studio has gained worldwide fame for the Total War strategy series and the horror game Alien: Isolation. Since 2005, Creative Assembly has been a subsidiary of Sega. took up the task of creating a sequel to the cult horror game Alien: Isolation. Developers made this statement in honor of the 10th anniversary of the original game.

Al Hope, Creative Director of Creative Assembly, said: «We’ve heard your distress calls. On behalf of the team, I’m happy to confirm that a sequel to Alien: Isolation sequel is in early development».

Original Alien: Isolation was published in 2014 and received rave reviews from critics and gamers. The game has become one of the best adaptations of the Alien («Alien») franchise in video games.

The main character of the game is Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley. The plot takes place 15 years after the events of the first «Alien» movie. Amanda is trying to find out what happened to her mother.

The success of Alien: Isolation’s success is attributed to its emphasis on the atmosphere of fear and anxiety. Instead of direct encounters with xenomorphs, players have to complete tasks while avoiding encounters with aliens. The game uses classic devices for the franchise: motion detectors and flamethrowers.

The «Alien» franchise is experiencing a revival. «Alien: Romulus» — a recent movie premiere that brought the franchise back to its roots: survival in a confined space full of horrors.

Next year, we expect to see series premiere based on the «Alien» universe. Noah Hawley, known for his work on the «Fargo» series, is the showrunner of the project.

Source: The Verge