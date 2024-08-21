«Alien: Romulus» hides a mystery about Ripley that could determine the fate of the franchise

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The director Federico Alvarez has repeatedly emphasized that his work contains many disguised Easter eggs.

Be careful! Spoilers ahead.

Attentive viewers of the movie «Alien: Romulus» noticed an interesting detail in the scene with the space station crash «Renaissance». Fan site AvP Galaxy suggests that the small ship that separated from the station during its collision with the planet’s rings may be a lifeboat «Narcissus». It was on this ship that Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) escaped in the first movie of the series.

Possible small #AlienRomulus spoiler below: Some eagle-eyed fans seem to have spotted a small ship ejecting from Renaissance station as it crashes. The ship appears to be none other than the Narcissus, which at this point in time carries Elen Ripley in cryo-sleep. According to… pic.twitter.com/IOIv5mnsNm — The Sietch of Sci-Fi (@TSoS_) August 20, 2024

Fede Alvarez fueled the fans’ interest with his cryptic comments about Ripley’s possible appearance.

«I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, because no one knows for sure what happened during all those years when it was drifting in space», — he hinted in conversation with CinemaBlend. «I think for legal reasons I can’t say more. But I would say that it is not impossible. I have hidden a few things in the movie that are the answer to this question».

Fans have also spotted another scene where «Narcissus» is allegedly visible. The AvP Galaxy website claims that during the episode when Kay is locked in a room with the xenomorph, a vertically docked shuttle can be seen in the corridor.

The Sietch of Sci-Fi’s Twitter account suggests, that a Marvel comic book to be released on October 16 may provide answers. Fans also mention spinoff novel, where Ripley wakes up between events «Alien», thinking about possible scenarios.

Recall that «Alien: Romulus» showed the second best start in the history of the franchise in terms of box office.

Source: Gamesradar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.