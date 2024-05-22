«Alien: Romulus» received a new image — franchise traditions are preserved

American ticketing service Fandango has shared a new image from the movie «Alien: Romulus». The latest installment of the saga will take place between the original «Alien» and «Aliens» (plural, the second film). Director Fede Alvarez previously worked on «Don’t Breathe» and «Evil Dead».

The events of the movie «Alien: Romulus» will revolve around a group of space colonists who encounter xenomorphs, «heroes» all the previous ones. Characters such as Raine Carradine (Kaley Spani), Andy (David Jonsson), and Tyler (Archie Reno) will have to face their own fears as aliens infiltrate their ship and new creatures lurk in the shadows. Like other protagonists in these films before them, the ship’s crew in «Alien: Romulus» must use their scientific knowledge to survive and defeat the monsters that are killing them.

A new image from «Alien: Romulus» shows how the visual language of the original films inspires the upcoming sequel. The first Alien story was directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1979. The film, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, proved that audiences were ready for a new wave of sci-fi horror. The film was so successful that it led to the creation of several stories in the world of Aliens, as well as a crossover with the «Predator» series of films.

Fede Alvarez wrote the screenplay for «Alien: Romulus» with Rodo Sayagues, who has worked with the director in the past. The film stars Isabela Merced, who was most recently seen as Ana Corazon in «Madame Web». «Alien: Romulus» will be the first film in the franchise to be released on the big screen since «Alien: Covenant» in 2017. The new part of the story will be released in cinemas on August 16.

Source: Collider