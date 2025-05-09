All Mafia games are now available in GeForce NOW — The Old Country will be added at release

This week, the GeForce NOW service received the entire Mafia — franchise at once, from the classic titles to the upcoming Mafia: The Old Country.

NVIDIA has officially confirmed that all the main games in the series are already available for streaming in the cloud. A new game that changes the open-world tradition will join the list immediately after its release on August 8. All three titles — Mafia, Mafia 2, and Mafia 3 — as well as the updated Definitive Edition versions, can now be launched directly from the cloud. This applies to both Steam and Epic Games Store users.

Here’s the full list of games added to GeForce NOW this week:

Mafia (Steam)

Mafia II (Classic) (Steam)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Mafia: The Old Country (August 8)

New releases have also joined this list:

Survival Machine (Steam, May 7)

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Steam and Xbox, on PC Game Pass, May 8)

Spirit of the North 2 (Steam, May 8)

Towerborne (Steam and Xbox, in PC Game Pass)

If someone hasn’t played the classic Mafia — yet, maybe these are the hints of the universe. The first part tells the story of a taxi driver, Tommy Angelo, who is brought into the mafia by a chance meeting. The second part continues with Vito Scaletto in the title role, who, together with his friend Joe, moves through the criminal world of Empire Bay. And Mafia 3 takes you to New Bordeaux in 1968. Lincoln Clay returns from Vietnam and creates a new family after the Italian mafia destroys his previous one.

And here is, the prequel — Mafia: The Old Country — promises a new page in the history of the mafia saga. As soon as the game is released, it will be available for launch via GeForce NOW. The release is expected on August 8.

Source: NVIDIA