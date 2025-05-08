Almost an autodock from Fallout — the autonomous hospital module H3 Health Cube is heading to Ukraine

The H3 Health Cube autonomous hospital module manufactured by the Canadian company UniDoc Health from Vancouver is to appear in Ukraine soon.

H3 Health Cube is designed for remote conducting diagnostics of patients’ health status through an Internet connection. It is intended for use in places such as pharmacies, community centers, and government agencies. It can be installed both indoors and outdoors. H3 Health Cube can be especially useful for people with disabilities.

The H3 Health Cube module is an alternative to making an appointment with a doctor, offering remote patient examinations instead with the possibility of diagnostics. Each of these modules is operated by trained technicians and healthcare professionals who provide patient care and operate the equipment.

In addition to the video communication system, each H3 Health Cube module is equipped with a variety of medical equipment. It can be equipped with, among other things, a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometers, and more. It can also be equipped with computed tomography equipment, colposcopy, abdominal ultrasound, and ECG, as well as instruments for collecting and analyzing blood samples.

H3 Health Cube modules keep patient’s personal medical data confidential. The UVC-based sterilization system ensures sterility inside. The module surfaces are easy to clean, which greatly facilitates the disinfection.

According to UniDoc representatives, the first three orders for H3 Health Cube modules have already been realized. In particular, the first 3 H3 Health Cubes are to be deployed in the combat zones in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Another order provides for the deployment of such a module in the Kyiv Children’s Hospital Okhmatdet.

H3 Health Cube has been acquired by Hope Ukraine Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting Ukrainians in both Ukraine and Italy. Since 2022, the Foundation has also coordinated the placement of 10,000 Ukrainians in Italy and provided humanitarian assistance throughout Ukraine.

Source: UniDoc Health; NewAtlas