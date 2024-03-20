Amazon has published an excerpt from the first episode of the Fallout — series and it’s the Wild, Wild (dystopian) West

The TV adaptation of the famous post-apocalyptic game series Fallout will start on Prime Video on April 11 (all 8 episodes will be released simultaneously).

After publication teaser, and then a full-fledged trailer Amazon shared one of the scenes from the series, which demonstrates the post-apocalyptic atmosphere and the dynamic between the three characters: Lucy (Ellie Purnell) tries to confront a goon (Walton Goggins), where a member of the Brotherhood of Steel rushes to her aid.

The Fallout series, which tells the story of humanity’s survival in a post-apocalyptic future, is set in 2296, 219 years after the nuclear war. The plot is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters — a young girl Lucy, a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard.

Ella Purnell («Yellowjackets»), Walton Goggins («Justified») and Kyle MacLachlan («Twin Peaks») play the main roles in the TV adaptation. Showrunners — Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy («Westworld»).