AMD announces FSR 3.1 and releases AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 with support for Dragon’s Dogma 2

During the Game Developers Conference (GDC), AMD has unveiled a new version of its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.1 scaling and frame generation technology, which offers a number of key updates:

Upscaling improves visual quality in certain situations, such as improved temporal stability (reduced flicker and/or jitter), better detail preservation, and reduced ghosting and «hiss».

Separation of scaling from frame generation, allowing AMD FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other scaling solutions.

Support for Vulkan and Xbox game development kits.

The new FidelityFX API simplifies debugging for developers and ensures compatibility with future versions of FSR.

The first announced game to receive AMD FSR 3.1 is Ratchet & Clank: Rift.

As a reminder, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open source solution. It provides a significant increase in frame rate in supported games, ensuring high quality and performance of games on almost any hardware, including AMD graphics and computing processors, competitors’ hardware, and game consoles.

In addition, AMD has released a new version of AMD software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1, which provides support for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and Outpost: Infinity Siege, as well as expanded HYPR-Tuned support for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Diablo IV, Ghostrunner 2 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Users can download the latest version of AMD software: Adrenalin Edition here.

When AMD HYPR-RX is enabled in a HYPR-configured game, AMD RSR or FSR (if supported by the game), as well as AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost, are automatically enabled to provide additional performance and lag reduction.