AMD insights: RDNA 5 graphics already in Ryzen Zen 5 and new consoles, faster Zen 6 chips «Medusa» in 2025-2026

AMD is currently working on two main architectures: Zen 5 «Nirvana» and Zen 6 «Morpheus». These processors are expected to represent a significant upgrade to the Zen architecture in terms of performance and packaging technology.

Architecture Zen 5 will make its debut this year in Granite Ridge and Strix Point processors. According to rumors, the first series will have an RDNA 2 video core, the same as in Raphael chips. Strix Point, on the other hand, will have a powerful integrated graphics solution with Navi 3.5 (RDNA 3.5) design.

According to insiders, the next Zen 6 client architecture, codenamed «Medusa», will be a major change for AMD: according to rumors, the company will use 2.5 interconnects instead of the traditional multi-crystal design. This layout should improve the bandwidth speed between the chips in the processor.

Also, according to the informant Everest (@Olrak29_)The company plans to use RDNA 5 graphics for Zen 5 client processors. Presumably, this means that AMD will skip the RDNA 4 generation of graphics solutions.

Not much is known about AMD RDNA 5 (Navi 5), but in official Microsoft documents, this graphics was mentioned as a candidate for the next generation console GPU.

According to rumors, the AMD Zen 6 client architecture may use a smaller process (possibly a mix of 3nm and 2nm), and these processors should be expected no earlier than 2025-2026.

Source: VideoCardz


