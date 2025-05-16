AMD is developing ARM Soundwave chip, Zen 6 and PS6 release dates are also known, — insider

The informant reports that Microsoft Surface devices in 2026 will receive an AMD chip based on ARM architecture code-named Soundwave. And the new PS6 will receive the AMD Zen 6 chip.

Referring to KeplerL2 NeoGAF, the website IT Home reports that AMD’s SoC on the Arm Soundwave architecture was designed for the following Microsoft Surface lineup. Currently, Microsoft laptops and tablets are based on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors which still have compatibility and performance shortcomings due to emulation. The AMD chip is expected to have better performance in real-world applications, and the AMD Radeon GPU is expected to render graphics better than ARM Mali.

According to rumors, Soundwave is based on the 3 nm process technology. Website Tom’s Hardware adds that the new chips will be compatible with the FF5 socket. It will replace the FF3 socket, which houses Aerith/Sephiroth APUs for Steam Deck.

AMD’s move seems logical in light of the upcoming release of NVIDIA N1 processor developed with MediaTek. The success of the Nintendo Switch on the «green» chip reveals the attractiveness of the ARM-based portable console market for AMD.

KeplerL2 also says that AMD Zen 6 processor architecture will be released a year earlier than Sony PlayStation 6 console. According to preliminary data, Zen 6 is due out in 2026 so there will be about 7 years between PS5 and PS6.