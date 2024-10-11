AMD unveils Ryzen AI Pro 300 — professional laptop chips with RDNA 3.5 and 55 TOPS NPU

AMD has unveiled new Ryzen AI Pro 300 processors designed for business laptops and corporate PCs.

The professional AI Pro 300 chips combine the latest microarchitecture, advanced embedded graphics, NPU, and are certified for Copiliot+ PC. The processors feature up to 12 high-performance Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU (up to 1024 stream processors), and XDNA 2 NPU with 50-55 TOPS performance.

The AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 has a set of features for commercial PCs, such as remote management, advanced security features (memory encryption, secure boot process, AMD Secure Processor 2.0, TPM 2.0), and cloud recovery. Many of these features must be enabled by software, particularly in Windows, but AMD partners will almost certainly introduce their own programs.

Currently, the AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 lineup consists of three processors: The 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 (55 TOPS NPU), the slightly slower 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370 (50 TOPS), and the eight-core Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360. HX chips have a TDP of up to 55 W and are designed for high-performance laptops and workstations, while the latter can operate at a TDP of only 15W. AMD claims that the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 offers 9% higher performance than the Core Ultra 7 165U, and the Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 — is 14% faster.

The new processors have significantly higher overall and graphics performance compared to the AMD Ryzen Pro 7040 series and support Copilot+ capabilities, which will arrive with the next Windows update in November. AMD touts live subtitling and real-time translation, Cocreator, and the controversial Recall feature. The NPU supports a variety of programs using artificial intelligence from developers who have worked with AMD, such as Adobe, Bitdefender, Blackmagic Design, Grammarly, etc.

