An eerie scene from behind the scenes «Alien: Romulus» that’s hard to see through

A short video from the set of «Alien: Romulus» shows off one of the movie’s monstrous creatures in a relaxed working atmosphere. Director Fede Alvarez wants to keep you awake, or make you laugh, depending on your attitude.

Alvarez posted the video on X Twitter with the caption: «The incredibly talented Robert Bobrocki is getting ready to stalk Kaley Spanaway in «Alien: Romulus». The clip shows the creepy creature up close.

The incredibly talented Robert Bobroczkyi getting ready to chase after Cailee Spaeny in #alienromulus @LegacyEffects #bts pic.twitter.com/Tp3DLXV40x — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) August 30, 2024

Robert Bobrocki, who plays the Descendant, is an amazing 2.26 meters tall. Even when it is known that he is a man in makeup, the scene seems no less strange.

The offspring gives birth to Kay (Isabela Merced) after Rain (Kaley Spaney) gives her a compound to save her life after an encounter with xenomorphs. This has the horrific side effect of turning the child into a human/xenomorph hybrid. Alvarez recently confirmed on Reddit that the father of baby Kay is none other than Bjorn (Spike Fearn).

Despite some criticism for being unoriginal, the movie «Alien: Romulus» became the second most successful film in the franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a rating of 80% from critics and 86% from the audience. The $80 million film has already earned more than $283.5 million.

