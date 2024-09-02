News Movie 09-02-2024 at 22:01 comment views icon

An eerie scene from behind the scenes «Alien: Romulus» that’s hard to see through

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

An eerie scene from behind the scenes «Alien: Romulus» that’s hard to see through

The Movie section is published with the support of?

A short video from the set of «Alien: Romulus» shows off one of the movie’s monstrous creatures in a relaxed working atmosphere. Director Fede Alvarez wants to keep you awake, or make you laugh, depending on your attitude.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

Alvarez posted the video on X Twitter with the caption: «The incredibly talented Robert Bobrocki is getting ready to stalk Kaley Spanaway in «Alien: Romulus». The clip shows the creepy creature up close.

Robert Bobrocki, who plays the Descendant, is an amazing 2.26 meters tall. Even when it is known that he is a man in makeup, the scene seems no less strange.

Моторошна сцена з-за лаштунків «Чужий: Ромул», яку важко розбачити

The offspring gives birth to Kay (Isabela Merced) after Rain (Kaley Spaney) gives her a compound to save her life after an encounter with xenomorphs. This has the horrific side effect of turning the child into a human/xenomorph hybrid. Alvarez recently confirmed on Reddit that the father of baby Kay is none other than Bjorn (Spike Fearn).

Despite some criticism for being unoriginal, the movie «Alien: Romulus» became the second most successful film in the franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a rating of 80% from critics and 86% from the audience. The $80 million film has already earned more than $283.5 million.

Source: GamesRadar

The Movie section is published with the support of?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send