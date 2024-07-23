An enthusiast overclocks a CRT monitor to 700 Hz — but it’s hard to play

A monitor with the fastest refresh rate can be a bit of a surprise. Especially if it’s an old IIyama Vision Master Pro 512 CRT overclocked to 700 Hz.

It’s not the first time that the RetroGamingBase YouTube channel has used the Vision Master — they managed to overclock this particular monitor to 500 Hz before. This is only 40 Hz less than the the fastest gaming monitor Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP.

But there’s a caveat: modern high-speed gaming monitors support resolutions of or more, while the IIyama with 500Hz only works in 320 x 200 pixels. After successfully testing 600 Hz at 150p (during which the monitor refused to show the actual refresh rate in the built-in interface), Vision Pro launched at 700 Hz with a resolution of 320 x 120.

After an initial test with these values, the experiment was terminated to avoid damaging the device. Nowadays, it is not easy to find a new decent CRT monitor, let alone one that is so durable. The researcher is now looking for another device to conduct gaming tests. The channel doubts that the computer will correctly play Windows 11 on a monitor with such a low resolution.

According to the official page of the IIyama Vision Master Pro monitor, it has a diagonal of 22″. Other specifications should be in the PDF link, which no longer works. The search results indicate a maximum resolution of 2048 x 1536 and a built-in four-port USB hub (luxury!) and a declared weight of 30 kg.

Source: PC Gamer